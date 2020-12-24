Eagles come marching in, rock Louisiana Tech in New Orleans Bowl

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles dominated in all phases of the game and ended a rollercoaster 2020 season on a high note Tuesday evening, taking home a 38-3 win over Louisiana Tech in the New Orleans Bowl.

“To me this was a great way to finish 2020 and start 2021 because we started the game and finished the game,” Eagles’ head coach Chad Lunsford said after the game. “There was no point tonight where I was like ‘man these dudes are not relaxed’, it was never good enough and they wanted to keep going.”

Redshirt senior quarterback Shai Werts, in what might have been his last game as an Eagle, delivered an exceptional performance with four total touchdowns. Regardless of whether he chooses to use his extra year of eligibility or not, Werts told reporter he was happy to help his team end the season on a high note.

“I’m at a lost for words,” Werts said, postgame cigar in hand. “I’m trying not to cry. It’s been a long journey and I am happy it ended the way that it did. Don’t know what’s next, but I’m just trying to enjoy the moment. Definitely feels good to go out on top with my guys.”

The Georgia Southern defense, which has fueled the Eagles to victories at times this season, made life difficult for the Louisiana Tech offense with four interceptions on the day.

“I know our defense is going to have a great day when we stop them on the first drive. I don’t know why it’s like that,” a smiling senior linebacker Rashad Byrd said after the game. “We stop someone on the first drive and we are locked in ready to go. As soon as I saw us get turnover after turnover, I said ‘hey guys, let’s keep running around we are having fun creating turnovers.'”

The Eagles’ success on defense came, in part, by way of two interceptions from junior cornerback Justin Birdsong.

“That’s one of the things I prayed for coming into this week. I literally asked God ‘help me get two of [interceptions]’ and do what I can to help the team,” Birdsong explained. ” I’m doing good, man, I’m happy to celebrate with my team in the locker room. I thank God for everything right now.”

