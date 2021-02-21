Eagles basketball mounts massive comeback, earns sweep of NC Central

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It wasn’t pretty, but the Georgia Southern women’s basketball team will take the win. Despite turning the ball over 20 times in the first half alone and falling behind by as many as 16 points, the Eagles regrouped and pulled off the 73-65 comeback win over NC Central on Saturday evening.

“With such a young team we are such a rollercoaster. We are like a box of chocolates like Forest Gump said,” head coach Anita Howard explained after the game. “You never know what you are going to get. I am pleased that we finished the game in some way, shape, or form. With 20 turnovers we were still able to pull out the win.”

A pair of crucial moments came at the end of the first half and start of the second half. The Eagles went on a 10-2 run, fueled by a pair of Daeja Holmes steals and buckets, to cut the deficit to just four headed into the halftime break. Georgia Southern came out of the locker room on fire with a 7-0 run to take the lead.

Today’s tight game served as a learning lesson for the Eagles as they head into the regular season finale on the road at Sun Belt Conference foe Appalachian State.

“It was just one of those really ugly wins. We can’t have those 20 [first half] turnovers and expect to win on the road,” Howard added. “We can’t have that first quarter and win against a team like Appalachian State. The Sun Belt is too competitive for us to have a night like this and expect to win.”

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Georgia Southern’s final home game of the season.