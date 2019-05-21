Eagles baseball relaxed, confident ahead of Sun Belt Conference tourney

The Georgia Southern Eagle’s baseball team is searching for its first Sun Belt championship trophy this week in South Carolina.

Since joining the conference in 2014, the Eagles have appeared in the championship but have been unable to finish the job.

“I think this year we are more relaxed and ready to play,” pitcher Cole Whitney said Monday before the team left for Conway. “We have been playing good baseball recently so I think we need to keep doing what we are doing. We all know we can beat any team in the conference so I think we are ready to go.”

The Eagles have proved people wrong during the 2019 campaign. The preseason coach’s poll had Georgia Southern finishing fourth in the East Division. Those prediction proved wrong, as the Eagles won the East Division and earned the 2-seed in the Sun Belt Conference Championship

“That was pretty cool to see but we would have ranked ourselves first preseason,” outfielder Tyler Martin added. “We wanted to shoot higher than first in the east we wanted first in the whole tournament. We’d rather win the tournament.”

Georgia Southern is set to kick off its Sun Belt Conference Championship this Wednesday when they play the highest seed remaining from the first round.

All first round games will be played Tuesday at Coastal Carolina. The first round schedule is as follows:

#7 South Alabama vs. #10 ULM @ 3 p.m.

#8 Louisiana vs. #9 Appalachian State @ 6:30 p.m.