Eagles baseball learns valuable lessons from shortened 2020 season

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – For what seemed like the first time in his career, Rodney Hennon remembers standing in front of his team at a loss for words. It was mid-March of 2020 and the Georgia Southern head baseball coach had just learned the 2020 season was being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite the uncertainty of what it meant for the his seniors and the future of the program, Hennon made sure to spread a message of positivity in the coming days.

“We talked about the importance of trying to stay connected through this,” Hennon said. “Understanding that we are going to come out on the other side. We are all going to be better from it. We are going to be stronger from it. We are going to grow for it.”

Nearly one year later, the Eagles did, in fact, come out on the other side and are gearing up for the 2021 baseball season. Monday morning, the players told WSAV they were excited to put last year’s season behind them, but they wouldn’t forget the lessons they learned from the shortened season.

“It was a wakeup call that this game can be taken away from you at any point,” catcher and sixth-year senior Matt Anderson said. “To be able to come to the field everyday and practice and be around some of your best friends and some of your relationships you make on the field is an opportunity not everyone gets.”

Pitcher Tyler Owens, like Anderson, decided to use his extra year of NCAA eligibility to return to Statesboro for one last round in an Eagles jersey.

“We are really blessed,” Owens explained. There’s a lot of sacrifices going on through the university for us to come back. It easily could have been taken away from us so we are really lucky.”

The countdown to baseball season is on as Georgia Southern is set to host No. 19 Tennessee for a three-game series next week. Opening night will be Friday, February 19th with first pitch set for 6:30 p.m. The Eagles and Volunteers will also play at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon and Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. to wrap up the series.

