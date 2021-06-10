Dustin Johnson one shot off the lead after one round at the Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – The World No. 1 golfer proved his title Thursday, as Dustin Johnson fired a bogey-free, six-under 65 opening round and grab a share of second place at the Palmetto Championship.

“I had good looks on all three of the Par 5s, put the ball in the right spot, but I just didn’t make any putts,” the South Carolina native said after his round. “All in all, it was a really solid day and I was really pleased with the round.”

Your Top 5 after one round @ the Palmetto Championship at Congaree Golf Club pic.twitter.com/Nqcz5RobFe — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) June 10, 2021

The low round of the day belonged to Wes Roach thanks to his impressive putting. The former Duke University star didn’t miss a single putt within 10 feet and took control of solo lead at 7-under heading into Friday’s second round.

“It feels great with hard work paying off a little bit,” Roach explained. “It’s just 18 holes, there’s a long ways to go and I’m going to do my best to stay present out there and hit quality shots.”

A pair of former Clemson golfers had impressive performances at Congaree Golf Club.

In just his third-ever PGA Tour start, Hilton Head Christian graduate Bryson shot 3-under and sits in the Top 20. His former teammate, Doc Redman, joined Johnson and three others at 6-under.

“I know I’ve been playing well, it’s a really cool golf course, and I was able to hit some good golf shots and make some puts,” Redman added after his round. “The fairways are getting really firm and that’s going to be a lot of fun and a unique challenge that we don’t get every week.”

Just poppin' in to let you know the local guy, @ChillinChico, played has played better than most of the field today at the Palmetto Championship



Former @hhcaeagles and @ClemsonMGolf star went 3-under and sits T9 right now



Not bad for his third @PGATOUR start@WSAV @WSAVBlitz pic.twitter.com/60L70zHq1S — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) June 10, 2021

Here are a few notable tee times as we look ahead to the second round of play Friday: