Dustin Johnson one shot off the lead after one round at the Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – The World No. 1 golfer proved his title Thursday, as Dustin Johnson fired a bogey-free, six-under 65 opening round and grab a share of second place at the Palmetto Championship.
“I had good looks on all three of the Par 5s, put the ball in the right spot, but I just didn’t make any putts,” the South Carolina native said after his round. “All in all, it was a really solid day and I was really pleased with the round.”
The low round of the day belonged to Wes Roach thanks to his impressive putting. The former Duke University star didn’t miss a single putt within 10 feet and took control of solo lead at 7-under heading into Friday’s second round.
“It feels great with hard work paying off a little bit,” Roach explained. “It’s just 18 holes, there’s a long ways to go and I’m going to do my best to stay present out there and hit quality shots.”
A pair of former Clemson golfers had impressive performances at Congaree Golf Club.
In just his third-ever PGA Tour start, Hilton Head Christian graduate Bryson shot 3-under and sits in the Top 20. His former teammate, Doc Redman, joined Johnson and three others at 6-under.
“I know I’ve been playing well, it’s a really cool golf course, and I was able to hit some good golf shots and make some puts,” Redman added after his round. “The fairways are getting really firm and that’s going to be a lot of fun and a unique challenge that we don’t get every week.”
Here are a few notable tee times as we look ahead to the second round of play Friday:
- Dustin Johnson, Kevin Kisner, and J.T. Poston (12:59 p.m. on Tee #1)
- Tyrrell Hatton, Ian Poulter, and Matt Fitzpatrick (7:33 a.m. on Tee #10)
- Brooks Koepka, Keith Mitchell, and Lucas Glover (7:44 a.m. on Tee #10)
- Satoshi Kodaira, Ted Potter, Jr., and Greg Chalmers (7:55 a.m. on Tee #1)
- Wes Roach (solo leader), Ryan Brehm, and Garrick Higgo (8;50 a.m. on Tee #10)
- C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, and Harrison Frazar (1:21 p.m. on Tee #10)
- Bryson Nimmer, Joseph Bramlett, and Omar Uresti (2:05 p.m. on Tee #1)