Dustin Johnson commits to the 53rd RBC Heritage

AUGUSTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 10: Dustin Johnson of the United States looks on during the Par 3 Contest prior to the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 10, 2019 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HILTON HEAD, SC (WSAV) – The Heritage Classic Foundation announced golfer Dustin Johnson as the latest PGA TOUR professional to commit to the 53rd RBC Heritage.

Team RBC ambassador Dustin Johnson will be competing along with Team RBC ambassadors Webb Simpson, Jim Furyk, Matt Kuchar, Graeme McDowell and Brandt Snedeker.

South Carolina native Johnson has earned 24 victories on the PGA TOUR since leaving Coastal Carolina University in 2007.

He earned his second major championship at the 2020 Masters, where he won by five strokes and became the first player with a 72-hole score lower than 270.

He won the FedExCup for the first time in 2020 and is currently ranked 1st on the Official World Golf Rankings.

The 53rd annual RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing will take place April 12-18.