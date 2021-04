Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes (7) grabs a rebound from Atlanta Hawks forward Onyeka Okongwu (17) during the first quarter of an NBA basketball game Monday, April 26, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

DETROIT (AP) — Jerami Grant and Frank Jackson scored 18 points apiece to lift the Detroit Pistons to a 100-86 victory over the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks shot just 39% from the field and 4 of 27 from 3-point range.

It was their lowest-scoring game of the season.

There was one bright note for Atlanta: Kris Dunn made his first appearance of the season following right ankle surgery.

Dunn, who signed with the Hawks in the offseason, went scoreless in 13 minutes.