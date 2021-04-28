PODCAST Ep. 66: Draft SZN with Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan

(WSAV) – The 2021 NFL Draft is nearly here, and the WSAV Sports team has everything you need to know about the big week in Cleveland.

In this week’s episode, Andrew and Connor talk about the Falcons’ interesting decision at #4, draft outlooks for the local guys, and the Jaguars’ plan to build around Trevor Lawrence in the draft.

We are also joined by Ashlyn Sullivan, team reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, to tell us about her mock draft and what it’s like to have Urban Meyer in the building.

Here is this week’s rundown:

What should the Jags address after the #1 pick? (0:00 – 10:17)

Who should the Falcons take at #4? (10:17 – 20:50)

Long County’s Jamin Davis and Liberty County’s Richard LeCounte III (20:50 – 36:03)

Interview with Jaguars team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan (36:03 – 53:55)

