Draft Recap: Jacksonville Jaguars with team reporter Ashlyn Sullivan

The 2020 NFL Draft is here. This page will have updates on everything Jaguars as the team makes selections in Thursday night's NFL Draft

Draft Day:

Hoping to strike gold in the secondary, the Jacksonville Jaguars have selected Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson with the 9th pick in the NFL Draft.

4 years after drafting Jalen Ramsey with an early pick, the @Jaguars are trying to find their next lockdown corner by taking @HendersonChris_ with the 9th pick



Jacksonville staying in-state by drafting the @GatorsFB CB@WSAV @WSAVBlitz — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) April 24, 2020

Jacksonville has had recent success drafting cornerbacks with early-round draft picks. Drafted 5th overall in 2016, Jalen Ramsey provided an immediate spark for the Jaguars’ defense and helped lead them to the AFC Championship game two years later.

A first-team All-SEC selection in his final year at Florida, Henderson has been heralded as a ‘lockdown corner’ and a day-one starter.

The Jaguars doubled-down on defense with it’s second first-round pick, selecting linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson out of LSU.

Gonna be a lotttttt of youth in that @Jaguars linebacker group.



Josh Allen last year (which worked out really well btw) and now LSU's K'Lavon Chaisson.



Side note: His handle, @S4CKGURU, seems fitting@WSAV @WSAVBlitz — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) April 24, 2020

With this pick, the Jaguars are hoping to create a young, talented duo at the position with Chaisson and last year’s first-round pick Josh Allen. Allen was a bright spot on the Jaguars defense in 2019 — breaking the team record for sacks as a rookie and made the Pro Bowl.

WEDNESDAY

As a reporter for the Jacksonville Jaguars, Ashlyn Sullivan has spent years with a finger on the team’s pulse. She spoke with WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete about Jacksonville’s draft scenarios, offseason drama, first-round targets that caught her eye, GM Dave Caldwell’s draft ‘war room’ and more!

MONDAY

Here’s a look at the round-by-round picks for Jacksonville this year:

2 P.M. — Tensions grow between star pass rusher and management

Jaguars’ star pass rusher Yannick Ngakoue, who requested a trade back in March, took to Twitter to express his frustration over not being dealt yet. A senior member of Jacksonville’s management team decided to respond.

Monday afternoon, Co-Owner and Senior Vice President of Football and Technology Tony Khan went back-and-forth with Ngakoue over his status with the team and the possibility of a trade.

Not often you see this. The tension between the Jags' Yannick Ngakoue and management over his trade request is very much in the public now.@YannickNgakoue and Jags Co-Owner @TonyKhan going at it on Twitter pic.twitter.com/eG6gejVaqX — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) April 20, 2020

The controversy dates back to early March. Ngakoue tweeted that he no longer wanted to play for the Jaguars. A few weeks later, the team placed a franchise tag on him — barring him from testing the waters of free agency.

3 P.M. — Jaguars waive former second round draft pick, open up spot at playmaker for team’s offense

We have waived WR Marqise Lee and RB Taj McGowan. pic.twitter.com/ArxyFrAEqu — #DUUUVAL (@Jaguars) April 20, 2020

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced it had waived wide receiver Marqise Lee and running back Taj McGowan on Monday afternoon. The aforementioned Lee was a highly coveted pass catcher coming out of USC in 2014, but battled injuries throughout most of his time with the Jaguars.

Head coach Doug Marrone, when asked about the team’s receivers, said “It’s like chocolate chip cookies. There’s never enough in the house for me.” The Jaguars, who own two first-round picks, could look to add a flashy playmaker early on in what appears to be a draft full of talented receivers.

