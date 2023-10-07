Athens, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Bulldogs improved to 6-0 after a 51-13 win over Kentucky at Sanford Stadium on Oct. 7.

UGA came out red-hot on offense. They scored on every possession of the first half, four touchdowns and a field goal. UGA led 34-7 at the break. In the second half, they put the game out of reach late in the third quarter when they took a 44-13 lead.

In the first half, Carson Beck played had his best performance of the season. The Jacksonville native was 21 for 26 with over 300 yards and two touchdowns.

UGA hits the road next week for a date with Vanderbilt. Kickoff set for Noon.