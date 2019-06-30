Division Champs: Savannah Bananas down Blowfish, clinch home playoff game

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The playoffs are coming back to Savannah. For the second straight year, the Savannah Bananas clinched a Coastal Plain League South Division crown with a 6-1 win over Lexington County Saturday night.

Dustin Saenz pitched six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a dominant outing. With Saturday’s win, the Bananas have guaranteed at least one home playoff game in the 2019 Coastal Plain League postseason.

The playoff game will take place Sunday, August 4th at Historic Grayson Stadium. If you are interested in purchasing playoff tickets, join the Bananas playoff waiting list here.