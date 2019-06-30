Division Champs: Savannah Bananas down Blowfish, clinch home playoff game

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Savannah Bananas have clinched a home playoff game.

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The playoffs are coming back to Savannah. For the second straight year, the Savannah Bananas clinched a Coastal Plain League South Division crown with a 6-1 win over Lexington County Saturday night.

Dustin Saenz pitched six scoreless innings with 11 strikeouts in a dominant outing. With Saturday’s win, the Bananas have guaranteed at least one home playoff game in the 2019 Coastal Plain League postseason.

The playoff game will take place Sunday, August 4th at Historic Grayson Stadium. If you are interested in purchasing playoff tickets, join the Bananas playoff waiting list here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Facebook

WSAV Blitz

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Don't Miss