STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern Eagles had weathered transfer season without losing any of their players until Tuesday morning.



That abruptly changed when cornerback Derrick Canteen announced his intention to enter his name into the transfer portal.

Statesboro will always have my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/w1I2d1RJVz — Derrick Canteen † (@_canteen) December 13, 2022

“I truly see Statesboro as an extended home for my family and me, and I will forever Blue and White,” Canteen said in a post to his Twitter account Tuesday afternoon.



“After much prayer and discussion with my family, I will be entering the transfer portal as a grad transfer with three years of eligibility.”



Canteen burst onto the national radar as a freshman by intercepting six passes and racking up 48 tackles. He was named to the National All-Freshman Team that season.



After missing 2021 with a torn pectoral muscle, Canteen returned in 2022 and recorded 64 tackles. He had one interception against Louisiana.



It is unclear whether Canteen will play in the Camellia Bowl on Dec. 27 against Buffalo before leaving the university.