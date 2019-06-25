DelPrete: Join the U.S. Women’s Soccer bandwagon — it’s not too late

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s no secret major sports die down this time of year. But, once every four years, American sports fans can spend their summer united as one and cheer on one of the most dominant programs in United States sports history.

The women’s soccer team just punched it’s ticket to the 2019 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals and no one in the country should be surprised. Despite giving up its first goal of the entire tournament, the Americans downed Spain 2-1 in the Round of 16 thanks to two penalty kicks from Megan Rapinoe.

The men’s team may be doing well in the Gold Cup but the country’s soccer fans are still frustrated with inconsistent play. Why wait for “the next savior” of American men’s soccer? The women’s side is carving out a historic path in front of our eyes and have been doing so for years. WSAV’s Connor DelPrete makes the case for why you should be tuning in to every USWNT game as they try and hoist the World Cup trophy.