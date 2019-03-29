DELAY: Fog pushes back second round start of Savannah Golf Championship

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Fog hovering over the Deer Creek Golf Club has delayed second round tee times for the Savannah Golf Championship.

There’s a tee box somewhere back there on the 18th hole...@webtoursavannah tee times delayed at least an hour due to fog this morning!@KyleDennisWx @WSAVKrisA @wsavleeh @WSAVAlysaC pic.twitter.com/eafL9ZBEub — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) March 29, 2019

According to the Web.com Tour social media account, tee times are slated to start two hours later than scheduled.

Round 2 tee times @WebTourSavannah have been delayed an hour due to fog. #WebTour pic.twitter.com/iMsEvriIH4 — Web.com Tour (@WebDotComTour) March 29, 2019

Savannah County Day graduate Mark Silvers is now scheduled to start his second round from the first tee at 11:20 a.m. Silvers shot a 3-over 75 round in the opening round Thursday afternoon. He heads into Friday's round tied for 128th overall.

Stick with WSAV for updates on the tournament throughout the day on-air and on-line.