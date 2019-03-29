Sports

DELAY: Fog pushes back second round start of Savannah Golf Championship

Mar 29, 2019

SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Fog hovering over the Deer Creek Golf Club has delayed second round tee times for the Savannah Golf Championship.

According to the Web.com Tour social media account, tee times are slated to start two hours later than scheduled.

Savannah County Day graduate Mark Silvers is now scheduled to start his second round from the first tee at 11:20 a.m. Silvers shot a 3-over 75 round in the opening round Thursday afternoon. He heads into Friday's round tied for 128th overall.

