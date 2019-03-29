DELAY: Fog pushes back second round start of Savannah Golf Championship
SAVANNAH, (Ga.) - Fog hovering over the Deer Creek Golf Club has delayed second round tee times for the Savannah Golf Championship.
According to the Web.com Tour social media account, tee times are slated to start two hours later than scheduled.
Savannah County Day graduate Mark Silvers is now scheduled to start his second round from the first tee at 11:20 a.m. Silvers shot a 3-over 75 round in the opening round Thursday afternoon. He heads into Friday's round tied for 128th overall.
Stick with WSAV for updates on the tournament throughout the day on-air and on-line.
More News
-
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding
- The Latest: Stevie Nicks confuses 'NSync and One Direction
- Redacted Mueller report expected to be released by mid-April
- NCAA Latest: Houston a popular upset pick over Kentucky