BROOKLET, Ga. (WSAV) – Southeast Bulloch softball standout Delanie Thames made her college decision official Thursday afternoon, signing to Georgia Southern University.



“I love my friends and my family a lot,” Thames said. “The thought of them being able to come to all my games and continue to support me, it means a lot.”



“The coaches there are amazing, that’s another reason I chose to go to Georgia Southern. The coaches made me feel so at home.”



Thames played shortstop on the diamond and is a wide receiver/defensive back on the flag football team.



WSAV first featured Thames all the way back in middle school, when she was a four-sport athlete looking to make the baseball team.