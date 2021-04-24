Defenses dominate in Georgia Southern spring game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The defenses certainly came to play in Georgia Southern’s Blue-White spring game.



Team White won an 11-9 victory over Team Blue under unique scoring rules, where turnovers counted for two points apiece and a “pressure kick-off” afforded each team three field goal chances at the end of the game.



White scored seven of their points the conventional way on a 19-yard pass from Justin Tomlin to Darius Lewis with 10:45 left in the second quarter. Lewis also had two carries for 41 yards.



The other four points for Team White came on interceptions: one by Tyler Bride with 30 seconds left in the first half and one by Darrell Baker Jr. with 10:11 left in the fourth quarter.



Blue scored all nine of its points on three field goals: one in the first quarter on an Alex Raynor 23-yarder and two in the pressure kick-off from 30 and 40, respectively.



After the game, head coach Chad Lunsford praised the play of quarterback Justin Tomlin, who started for Team White, saying that he would be the starter if the season began tomorrow.



“It felt great; it felt like high school football a little bit, playing under the lights,” Tomlin said. “It brought a lot more out of us. Just being able to do spring ball this year I felt was great for us.”



The sides combined for 385 yards per offense and just under 3.7 yards per play. Lunsford said that the offensive personnel was getting used to a new system; one that was deliberately dialed back for the Blue-White game.



“What you saw tonight was really bland,” Lunsford said. “Being on ESPN-plus, opponents will be able to get that and we want to be strategic about that kind of stuff.”



“Our defense has really grown and continues to grow with that continuity.”



Team Blue starting QB Connor Cigelske went 6-of-12 for 43 yards and two interceptions.



Team White running back Jalen White led both sides in rushing with 54 yards on seven carries.



There were no major injuries to report for either side.