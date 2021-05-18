Defending champ Jeff Davis walks it off, earns a return trip to state title

HAZLEHURST, Ga. (WSAV) – With two outs and a runner on third base in the bottom of the 7th inning, senior Cade Walters reached on an infield single to earn the walk-off 1-0 win over Callaway and ensure the Yellowjackets would get a chance to defend their title in the GHSA 2A state championship.

“It’s amazing, man. It’s what you live for,” Walters said after the game. “We came out here and played out hearts out and we got where we wanted to be.”

After getting shut out in Game 1, Jeff Davis battled back with a 3-0 win Monday night to stay alive and set up Tuesday’s winner-take-all Game 3.

“Coach [Paul] Glass knows how to coach a team and he says ‘go be dawgs and be a hard-nosed baseball player,'” Walters explained. “That’s what we try to be and that’s what we are going to be.”

Freshman Duke Stone got the start on the mound for Jeff Davis and delivered an incredible performance with a complete-game, eight-strikeout gem.

“I had a lot of nerves in the Elite Eight, and when we played Fitzgerald, I started that game and had a lot of nerves then, but it’s all gone now,” Stone said. “I don’t really think about it and go right at them. You know you have the stuff to get them out.”

With the season on the line, Jeff Davis called on a freshman to start Game 3.



He delivered…and some!!@dukestone_10 pitched a complete game and racked up 8 Ks (per @JacketJd) to earn the win for @jd_baseball @CadeWalters1 agrees…that dude is fearless. pic.twitter.com/DMqLZMe34s — Connor DelPrete (@WSAVConnorD) May 19, 2021

Jeff Davis (27-14, 9-6) and Lovett will open up the 2A state title series Saturday at 5 p.m. at Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah.

