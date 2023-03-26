SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – David Skinns came into the final round of the 2023 Club Car Championship with a one-stroke lead and 18 holes away from taking home $180,000.

Savannah native Shad Tuten gave Skinns a run for his money. In the final round, Tuten shot five-under and had a chance to eagle hole-18. After taking a calm deep breath, Tuten gently tapped his third stroke of the par five. Tuten’s putt rimmed out, forcing him to settle for birdie.

Tuten’s birdie meant Skinns needed to par hole-18 to avoid a playoff. After an excellent approach shot on his fourth stroke, Skinn tapped in for par on his fifth stroke.

Skinns’s wife and kids raced toward him, jumping up and down in celebration.

A moment @skinnsygolf says he can't even put into words. Awesome moment at the @clubcarchamp. Another @KornFerryTour win for Skinns🏆 pic.twitter.com/ktxu5h5ft3 — Corey Howard (@choward_media) March 26, 2023

“Indescribable, something I’ve dreamed about since Kristin and I got married,” Skinns said. “It’s something that you see on TV all the time, and you see guys have that moment, and for it to finally be me, it’s indescribable. I couldn’t do it justice. I’ll treasure it for the rest of my life.”