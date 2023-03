SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Saturday evening at the Deer Creek Golf Course, David Skinns stepped to hole-18 tied for first place with Tom Whitney. On his third stroke, Skinns delivered a spectacular approach-shot should that stopped only a few yards short of an eagle. Afterward, Skinns calmly walked towards the hole and tapped in for a birdie, giving him the solo lead 13-under.

GOLFER SCORE

David Skinns -13 Tom Whitney -12

` T3. Shad Tutent -11

T3. Brett Drewitt -11

5. Tim Widing -10