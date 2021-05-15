Daily Sports Update: Sunday (5/16)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - St. James the Less Catholic Church and St. Paul CME both held their monthly food drive on Saturday, with both churches seeing a notable increase in participants during the month of May.

“We serviced about 165 people today. The volume has increased immensely, first month was about three people, second month about five, and now we’re up to 165," said Susanna Powers, receptionist at St. James Catholic Church.