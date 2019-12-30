Daily Sports Rundown (12/30): GS women’s basketball takes on Tulane, plus New Year’s resolutions

(WSAV) – On today’s Daily Sports Rundown, the Georgia Southern Eagles women’s basketball team wraps up the calendar year in New Orleans against Tulane. Plus, sports reporter Connor DelPrete gives you his New Year’s resolutions for four area teams.
Rundown for tonight’s sportscast:
- GS women’s basketball looks to build a winning streak headed into 2020. The Eagles tip off against Tulane tonight at 9 p.m. ET
- New Year’s Resolutions: What is one area Georgia Southern football, Savannah State football, the Atlanta Falcons, and the Atlanta Braves should focus on in 2020?