Daily Sports Rundown (12/23): Islands football player fulfills ‘childhood dream’, Eagles basketball travels to Athens

(WSAV) – Welcome to the first WSAV daily sports rundown! You should expect videos laying out what our sports team is working on, intriguing games to check out, and what to look forward to in our 11 p.m. sportscast on WSAV.

In our first installment, WSAV sports reporter previews one Islands football player fulfilling a ‘childhood dream’ as he signs to play football for the Georgia Bulldogs. Plus, the Georgia Southern Eagles men’s basketball team has a tough challenge on the road against UGA and one of the nation’s best scorers.

Rundown