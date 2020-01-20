Live Now
Daily Sports Rundown (1/20): Good times roll for Lady Tigers, former GS Eagles headed to Super Bowl

(WSAV) – How bout those Lady Tigers?! Down eight points in the second half, the Savannah State women’s basketball team comes all the way back and gets a hard-earned road conference win against Clark Atlanta.

Tonight on WSAV at 11, sports reporter Connor DelPrete breaks down why this team is entertaining to watch. Plus, we tell you about two Georgia Southern football players joining an exclusive Eagles club.

