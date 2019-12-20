Cure Bowl Coverage Day 1: Eagles talk preparation for Cure Bowl, Liberty wary of GS offense

ORLANDO, Fl (WSAV) – The WSAV Sports team wrapped up Thursday’s coverage from Orlando, the sight of the 2019 Cure Bowl, with a full recap of Georgia Southern’s last full practice and interviews with a few important players headed into Saturday’s game.

Georgia Southern (7-5) is looking for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time in program history. The players said, outside of the fun bowl activities, they’ve treated this week much like any other game week.

“Little protective on the upper body and lower pads during the week making sure we can [hit] but not too much that we hurt each other,” linebacker Rashad Byrd said. “Coach is very good at making sure our bodies are ready for Saturday. We did good yesterday did good on the walk through. We’ve been doing the same thing we did this season and last year so why change what’s good.”

The Liberty Flames (7-5) are in a bowl game for the first time in program history. Head coach Hugh Freeze said earning a historic win won’t be easy against the Georgia Southern offense.

“They are not a Navy triple option where it’s all three yards, three yards, three yards and go for it on fourth down with a conversion,” Freeze explained. “These guys have explosive plays and it doesn’t take them long to score. It will take some adjusting for our kids because we can’t simulate the speed in which they do it. It’s not something you can practice with your kids. We can’t simulate the different angles with the different blocks you are going to get.”

Freeze went on to say, because of how difficult it is to prepare for the Eagles, he wouldn’t be surprised if the Flames fell behind early. The key to the game, according to Freeze, will be his players’ ability to react to what they are seeing on the field and make proper adjustments.

Thousands of Georgia Southern fans are expected to show up to Saturday’s game. As of Thursday morning, the athletic department had sold 4,500 tickets. Coach Chad Lunsford encouraged all of Eagle Nation to make the 4-5 hour drive down to Orlando.

“We feed off taht energy and feed off the power of Paulson,” Lunsford added. “Knowing you bought 4,500 tickets we are excited to see the Power of Paulson in Orlando. If you are on the fence, get off the fence and come down to Orlando. Let’s watch a great game we would love to feel that energy.”

The team kicked off Friday with a walk-through at Exploria Stadium and will visit the UF Health Cancer Center in the afternoon followed by a pep rally at the Universal CityWalk.

WSAV Sports will be live on newscasts throughout the evening bringing you updates from Orlando.