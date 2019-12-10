Cure Bowl Bound: Georgia Southern’s bowl week schedule revealed

December 21st can’t come fast enough for the Georgia Southern football team, or its notoriously devoted fanbase. With Sunday’s news that the Eagles are headed to Orlando for the 2019 Cure Bowl, fans are gobbling up tickets with the goal of selling 10,000 by kickoff next Saturday.

If you’re planning on attending the game and its lead-up festivities, here’s the official schedule:

Wednesday: Teams arrive, followed by Welcome Reception at Universal Citywalk Lagoon.

Thursday: Teams practice (8am), team/coach press conferences (12pm), teams explore Universal Studios (afternoon, TBD)

Friday: Teams practice (8am), team hospital visit (1:30pm), pep rally and “Battle Of The Bands” (5pm)

Saturday: Game kicks off (2:30pm)

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network, but WSAV Sports will be in Orlando from Thursday morning through Saturday night providing coverage for live television and www.wsav.com/sports.