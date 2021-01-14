Culture, chemistry fuel Hilton Head Christian girls on 51-game region winning streak

When you haven’t lost to a regional opponent in more than four years, the standards are a little higher than normal.

“When you come in and you’re not in the shape for what the team does and you’ve got to step up your game and it’s so much more fast-paced, it really hits you,” said Hilton Head Christian Academy sophomore Abby Peduzzi.

All that conditioning certainly shows up on Hilton Head Christian Academy’s box score.

“Our slogan always is ‘we’re not worried about what other people do; other people have to worry about stopping us,’” said HHCA head coach Kenny Conroy.

Hilton Head Christian won state titles in each of the past two seasons and are off to a 10-0 start in their quest for a three-peat. They have won 51 straight games against region opponents.

“Our goal is to create 32 minutes of havoc out on the court,” Conroy said. “We full court press in a man to man, we trap and we run.”

For Peduzzi, the drive to achieve runs in the family.

Her father, the school’s football coach and her brother, the starting quarterback, both watched Abby win the state title as a freshman last season.

“My brother gave me a big hug and my dad was so proud of me,” Peduzzi said. “Both my parents were. It was just really special.”

The girls practically consider each other family after everything they’ve been through together.

“When the games are close and you see each player step up in their own way, those are probably my favorite memories on the court,” said junior Skylar Smith.

“At a small school like we’re at, they’re playing volleyball together, they’re playing basketball together, they’re playing soccer together, so it’s a very tight-knit group,” Conroy said.

Chemistry and a team-first culture: the main ingredients to a winning streak like no other.