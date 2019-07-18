Cruisin’ in kilts: Savannah Bananas remain undefeated wearing skirts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Any suggestion that the Savannah Bananas tradition of wearing kilts for one game will hinder the players ability to perform should be thrown out the window.

The Bananas are now 2-0 all-time wearing the Irish garb thanks to a 2-1 win over the Lexington County Blowfish Wednesday night.

Jordan Merritt went to the mound donning the kilt and it didn’t seem to affect him. The senior pitcher from The Citadel pitched seven innings with nine strikeouts and allowed just one run to pick up the win.

With the bases full of Irish potassium in the sixth inning, the Banana’s Justin McConnell was hit by a pitch to bring a run home and break a 1-1 tie.

After reclaiming the lead, the Bananas got three more outs from Merritt and brought on the bullpen to hold the Blowfish scoreless for the final two innings.

The Bananas will host the Macon Bacon Friday night at 7 p.m.