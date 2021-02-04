COVID, eligibility rules make playing in college more difficult for Class of 2021

“These graduating seniors from high school, I don’t know if they’re going to find a place to play this coming up year.”

Windsor Forest head coach Jeb Stewart said if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, he’d expect 10 players from his team to sign letters of intent to college.



Despite a few commitments, things haven’t quite turned out that way.



“I was talking to an NAIA coach the other day that said to me ‘I’m passing on kids that are two levels ahead of us,’” Stewart said.

College sports governing bodies chose not to count this season toward athletes’ eligibility limits, essentially allowing seniors to come back for another year.



While that means more opportunities for current college athletes, future competitors aren’t getting the offers they usually would be.

“This class of ‘21 is missing out on some scholarship money because rosters are only so high,” said Savannah Christian Prep head coach Baker Woodward.



Woodward expected his star quarterback, Spencer Robicheaux, to get Division I offers.

Signing day has come and gone, though, and Robicheaux remains a free agent.

“He’s a great overall pick for somebody, we’re just playing a waiting game for now,” Woodward said.

This recruiting cycle already would have been tough on college coaches, with severe restrictions on travel, budgets and valuable in-person interactions.

Combine all that with the lack of scholarships and that doesn’t leave a lot of wiggle room.

“With 15 seniors, 12 of them are going to come back, and so what that does is it really only leaves us with three scholarships,” said Savannah State head coach Shawn Quinn.

“I know we’ve been asked to look at several (players) and we really couldn’t go on them because we just didn’t have spots for them,” said Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford.

You’d think that filling fewer spots with more talent available would be at least one silver lining.

But sometimes, just finding the kids is difficult.

“I feel like I’m in a twilight zone sometimes recruiting,” Quinn said. “You go to different schools and it’s different situations. They may be all virtual, they may have their students there.”

Even the kids that ended up signing had to do their own legwork to reach out to coaches.

“I’ve spent countless hours working on film, making sure it’s in the right order, making sure that I have what I need to send out,” said Calvary Day’s Ryan Merklinger, who committed to Valparaiso University in Indiana. “Sent it to probably hundreds of different coaches.”

They also need to be OK with skipping a visit to campus.

“A lot of these schools, I didn’t know if I was going to go there and live on a farm, live on a cornfield, live in the city,” said Calvary’s Cam Dean, a commit to Rhodes College in Tennessee.

For those who are willing to persevere, though, the chances are still out there.

“Every time you see a college coach, it’s an opportunity to impress him and do your due diligence and be ready to go and make a good impression,” Quinn said. “That may be the only shot you get.”