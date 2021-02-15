COVID-19 issues shake up Southern men’s, women’s basketball schedules

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Both Georgia Southern men’s and women’s basketball teams have made major adjustments to their schedules this week.

Adhering to COVID-19 protocols following exposure within the program, the men’s squad will not play against Coastal Carolina this Friday and the matchup originally scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday in Conway, South Carolina.

Per a release from the school, Friday’s matchup against the Chanticleers will not be made up. Tipoff for Sunday’s game is set for 1 p.m.

Citing COVID-19 issues within Coastal Carolina’s program, the Georgia Southern women’s team will not play any of its three scheduled games against the Chanticleers this weekend. Originally, the Eagles were set to play Coastal Carolina in Conway on Tuesday and return to Hanner Fieldhouse for a two-game series on Friday and Saturday. None of the games against Coastal Carolina will be made up.

The women’s team is expected to wrap up the regular season next Friday and Saturday at Appalachian State before turning its attention to the Sun Belt Conference Championship on the first week of March.