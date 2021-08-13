SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) When Burke County announced that it would shut down its football program for two weeks due to a rise in COVID cases, it impacted two local schools’ schedules.
The Benedictine Cadets scheduled the Bears for their season opener on Aug. 20 and will now take that week as a bye instead. Benedictine’s new season opener will be Aug. 27 against Christopher Columbus (FL). Burke County will be moved to Benedictine’s previous bye week on Oct. 1, still at Waynesboro.
Richmond Hill was slated to play Burke County for its Week Two matchup on Aug. 27, but that game will instead be played on Sept. 10. The Wildcats will not schedule another game during that week. They open the season against Beaufort on Aug. 20.
Both Long County and Ware County high schools also announced a shift to virtual learning amid a rise in COVID cases, but both districts said athletic teams would be allowed to practice and compete through the pause.
COVID-19 impacts schedule for Benedictine, Richmond Hill
