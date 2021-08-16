COVID-19 exposure shuts down more area high school football games

Several more local football teams are postponing or canceling week one football games due to COVID cases within either their programs or their opponents’.



Hilton Head Island High School’s game with Wilson, once slated for Saturday, Aug. 21, has been postponed after several positive tests emerged within the Seahawks’ football program. The game is being moved to a date that is still to be determined.



Hilton Head Island principal Steve Schidrich released the following statement explaining the decision:



During the past week we have had a few positive cases of COVID in the football program (with additional individuals quarantining as close contacts). As a result, I communicated last night to parents that we are pausing the football program for two days (yesterday and today).

After meeting with our football coaches, school personnel, and district staff, we are extending the pausing of the football season until Monday, August 23rd. We reached out to Wilson High School, who we are scheduled to play this Saturday, and they agreed that postponing the game is the best course of action.

Our current plan is to return to practice on Monday, August 23rd. We will keep you updated if there any changes to the plan. We appreciate your understanding in this matter. Thanks, and Go Seahawks!!!

In addition, Colleton County’s football team will not play the first two games of its season and will quarantine for 14 days due to COVID-19 exposure.



“The district will continue to monitor the spread of COVID-19 in our community, and will follow the measures in our mitigation protocols to keep our students, staff and their families safe,” said communications coordinator Sean Gruber in a statement.



Southeast Bulloch’s football team is looking for a new opponent for Week One of the season after their original opponent, Screven County, was forced to shut down for two weeks.



The Yellow Jackets are still hoping to play a game on Friday, Aug. 20 and have not said whether they intend to reschedule Screven County.



These postponements and cancellations come on top of two others that occurred last Friday.