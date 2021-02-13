Country Day wins a pair of region basketball titles

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - Georgia Southern officially announced the hiring of running backs coach Joe Graves on Saturday.

"Joe Graves comes highly recommended by his peers, colleagues and former players and I'm excited to get him into our running backs room," head coach Chad Lunsford said in a press release.

Graves coached at University of Louisiana-Monroe for the last three years, with the final two as running backs coach. Prior to that, he coached running backs for two seasons at his alma mater, Southeastern Louisiana.

""I am so excited and grateful to be joining the Georgia Southern family," Graves said in a press release. "I want to personally thank Coach Lunsford and his staff for giving me the opportunity to be a part this great program."

Graves takes over for former running backs coach Chris Foster, who departed Georgia Southern this offseason for a job on East Carolina's staff.