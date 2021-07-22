Country Day student Reed Lotter wins Sam Burns Classic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Rising Country Day senior Reed Lotter picked up some new hardware for the trophy case Thursday afternoon, winning the Sam Burns Classic at The Landings Club with a three-round score of nine-under.



Lotter was either in the lead or tied for it at the end of each of the tournament’s three days. He finished off the victory with a final-round 70, putting him two strokes ahead of runner-up Jack Usner.

Lotter’s victory earns him an exemption into the 2022 Club Car Championship, which is also at The Landings. It will be Lotter’s second time playing in the event; he was the youngest player in the Club Car’s history when he teed it up in March.



On the girls’ side, a duo of Savannah natives finished in the top 10. Rising freshman Kate Barber tied for second with a three-round score of two-under par. Savannah Christian’s Mary Miller finished in seventh by shooting a two-over 218.