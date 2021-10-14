Country Day QB Kleinpeter commits to New Hampshire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) One of Savannah’s most decorated high school quarterbacks will take his talents to New England for college.



Class of 2022 Country Day signal-caller Barry Kleinpeter has committed to University of New Hampshire, per an announcement on his Twitter page. He received offers from Austin Peay, Samford and Jacksonville State, among other schools.

“I’d like to thank all my coaches, family and friends for always pushing me to be the best player I can be,” Kleinpeter said in a statement released on Twitter. “Without them, I wouldn’t be in the position I am in today.”



Kleinpeter has thrown for more than 5,000 yards in his career as a Hornet. He was on varsity all four years of his high school career.



The Hornets (2-4) will go on the road against Aquinas (5-3) on Friday to open region play.