Country Day head coach Collis steps down, Ty Ward to take over football program

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) - What does hyperlocal sports coverage look like in 2021? With small newspapers often cutting back on local beat writers to cover prep athletics, can anything else step in to fill the void?

Justin Jarrett is attempting to answer those questions as the editor-in-chief of LowCoSports, a website devoted to covering athletes in South Carolina's Low Country.

Andrew Goldstein and Connor DelPrete talk to him about building his site, the obstacles he's had to overcome and - of course! - Low Country hoops.