ROME, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah Country Day’s boys and girls tennis teams finish the 2023 season as the state runner-up after both teams lost to Wesleyan, 3-0.

Despite Saturday’s disappointment of not winning the GHSA Class 3A State Championship, various athletes said their programs still have a lot to be proud of.

“Definitely making it this far,” senior Claudia Birthisel, a tennis player for Country Day’s girls’ team, said. “In the past three years, we have never made it to the championships. It’s very special to be here with all the other teams, so I think it’s great.”

“I think when they have time to digest everything that’s happened this whole season,” said head coach Carrie Stubbs-Vetrovsky, Country Day’s girl head tennis coach, said. “I think they are going to take away that even though tennis is a very individual sport, especially on our three singles lines, that being part of a team is important and so fulfilling and fighting for that team actually means something, even in a game like this.”