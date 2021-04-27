Country Day boys soccer survives and advances in Class-A private playoffs

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country Day boys soccer won a defensive battle in the second round of the GHSA playoffs, knocking off Trinity Christian, 1-0.

In the 38th minute, freshman Maxum Iezzi cracked a shot from the right side of goal that hit off the top bar and deflected straight down, hitting a Trinity Christian defender and dribbling into the goal.

Country Day’s quarterfinal game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5.

Elsewhere in the GHSA playoffs, Savannah Arts Academy defeated Long County, 3-1, to advance to the 3A quarterfinals. They will also play next on May 5.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories