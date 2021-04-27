Country Day boys soccer survives and advances in Class-A private playoffs

CLAXTON, Ga. (WSAV) - The Claxton Tigers have hired Greg Hill as their new football coach to replace the recently departed Tony Welch.

Hill played quarterback for the 1999 Georgia Southern team that won the Division I-AA national championship and was voted a third-team All-American.

Prior to arriving at Claxton, Hill gained coaching experience in the high school ranks through roles as the offensive coordinator in Statesboro and head coach at Bradwell Institute in Hinesville.

Claxton's job was open because Welch left the program in March to take the head job at Jenkins High School in Savannah.

Claxton went 20-23 in Welch's four seasons at the helm.