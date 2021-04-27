Country Day boys soccer survives and advances in Class-A private playoffs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Country Day boys soccer won a defensive battle in the second round of the GHSA playoffs, knocking off Trinity Christian, 1-0.
In the 38th minute, freshman Maxum Iezzi cracked a shot from the right side of goal that hit off the top bar and deflected straight down, hitting a Trinity Christian defender and dribbling into the goal.
Country Day’s quarterfinal game is scheduled for Wednesday, May 5.
Elsewhere in the GHSA playoffs, Savannah Arts Academy defeated Long County, 3-1, to advance to the 3A quarterfinals. They will also play next on May 5.
