Country Day baseball rolls, South Effingham picks up key region win

(WSAV) – The Savannah Country Day baseball team bounced back from a pair of losses to rival Savannah Christian with a comfortable 10-2 win over Bulloch Academy at home Monday night.

Trailing 1-0 in the bottom of the second inning, Hornets’ multi-sport star Barry Kleinpeter smacked an RBI double to tie the game up. Both team’s offenses quieted down until the fifth inning, when the Hornets got to Bulloch Academy senior pitcher Miller Pope and pushed across five runs in quick succession.

Savannah Country Day (16-10, 5-3) will wrap up the regular season with a three-game home stretch against Metter, Jenkins, and Islands. Bulloch Academy (7-10, 4-4) will finish the regular season with a home game against St. Andrew’s, two home games against Frederica Academy, and one away game against St. Andrew’s.

Meanwhile, in Class 6A, the South Effingham Mustangs took down Richmond Hill 8-4 and, with Glynn Academy’s 6-2 loss to Statesboro, move up to first place in the region standings.

Coming into Tuesday night’s game, the Mustangs had identical 11-4 region records as Richmond Hill and Glynn Academy.

South Effingham finishes the regular season home against Richmond Hill on Wednesday and away at Richmond Hill on Friday. Glynn Academy, meanwhile, ends its regular season home against Statesboro on Wednesday and away at Statesboro on Friday.

