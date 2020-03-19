Coronavirus concerns impact area bull riders’ tour

LUDOWICI, Ga. (WSAV) – Like many athletes, two bull riding brothers are stuck in limbo waiting to see when their sport will pick back up.

Ludowici natives Jake and Josh Goodson are riders on the Professional Bull Riders Velocity Tour. The tour has cancelled three events, citing coronavirus concerns, including this weekend’s event in Fresno, California.

“Uncertainty for sure because there aren’t many bull ridings to go to around here and that’s how we make our living,” Jake Goodson explained. “Financially it worries you and it’s something you love to do and when you can’t do it that hurts a bit.”

The brothers agree the tour made the right decision to cancel events, but add it doesn’t make the waiting game any easier.

“The longer you go without getting on bulls, the harder it is to get back on it,” Josh Goodson said. “It’s like a quarterback that ain’t thrown a football in a few weeks. It’s not going to be the same when he picks it back up.”

The Goodson’s say, while bull riding may be a full-time job, they have people in their lives that will help them get by financially until the tour picks back up.