Congaree Foundation, Sgt. Jasper Golf Club team up to host youth golfers

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – Before the PGA Tour announced its intentions to bring another event to South Carolina for the 2021 season, few people knew the Congaree Golf Club even existed. But, with the Palmetto Championship at Congaree coming to town soon, the club has started to peel back the curtain and showcase it’s mission — positively impact the lives of young people.

Saturday, the club’s foundation partnered with the Sargeant Jasper Golf Club to host 30 kids from the First Tee of Lowcountry.

Today, I learned more about Congaree Golf Club and its mission to pass the game along tot he next generation.



Every young golfer who showed up got free lessons from skilled golfers and a free round.

“It’s really changed my attitude towards the game,” Reynaldo Arauz explained. “I used to think of golf like ‘that’s so boring why would you hit a golf ball.’ When I joined, I realized my full potential and how fun it is. The First Tee really helped me open up.”

When it came to partnering with an organization, members of the First Tee found their outlook on the game of golf aligned perfectly with the Congaree Foundation.

“We really focus on nine core values,” Joe Dattilo, a board member of the First Tee of the Lowcountry, explained. “It’s all about instilling in these kids, whether it’s honesty, integrity, responsibility, perseverance, or confidence. Things they will use in their schools, with their families, and in their community.”

In less than two weeks, the Palmetto Championship is set to tee off at the Congaree Golf Club. With the PGA’s brand attached to the event, there will be millions of eyes being introduced to the course and the club’s mission for the first time.

“I feel like it’s good because a lot of other kids could need this too like I did,” Jerome Hicks, a young member of the First Tee of the Lowcountry added. “I think it could be more helpful to a lot of kids.”

