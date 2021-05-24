Colleton County softball, Beaufort baseball drop Game 1 of Lower State Championships

SOUTH CAROLINA (WSAV) – Colleton County softball saw a late lead slip and Beaufort baseball’s comeback effort fell short in Game 1 of each teams’ respective SCHSL 4A Lower State Championship series Monday night.

Colleton County earned a 2-1 advantage headed into the final frame against Darlington at home, but gave up two runs and couldn’t find a response in its first loss of the season. The Cougars (19-1, 10-0) will play a must-win Game 2 on the road at Darlington Wednesday evening.

Beaufort baseball found itself down 4-1 on the road against James Island in its Lower State Championship series opener. The Eagles showed impressive resolve and rattled off three runs in the fifth inning to draw even, but ultimately fell to the Trojans 5-4.

Trojans take a 5-4 lead on a balk in the bottom of the sixth. Last chance for Beaufort coming up. — Wes Kerr (@wkerr317) May 25, 2021

Beaufort will face a win-or-go-home scenario when it hosts James Island in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from both games in the video above.