COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina men’s basketball team has started out the season red hot. They are 12-1 as they finished out nonconference play.

The 12 wins are already more than last year’s win total of 11. South Carolina is on a five-game win streak which includes its last victory of FAMU 94-62. Now, the Gamecocks turn their attention to SEC play as they start with a home game against Mississippi State. Recently, news 3 asked Head Coach Lamont Paris if he felt the team was performing at the level he expected ahead of conference play.

“I think we are just focused on what does our best product look like,” Paris said. “I think we can certainly shoot the ball better. I think we’ve generated a lot of good shots, so it’s not that. I think we have moved the ball and done some good things. It’s kind of a tricky one because you just want to perform better, at the end of the day honestly. I just would like us to perform better as would the guys.”

South Carolina is 8-0 at home this season. They look to remain unbeaten at home as they face Mississippi State on Saturday at noon.