USC-Beaufort golfer Peters enjoys year-long hot streak

OKATIE, S.C. – Before the smack of Dawson Peters’ driver ever echoed across the range at Oldfield Country Club, he was a community college golfer from Iowa looking for a chance.

“I got an email from USCB’s head coach about a month before school started and said ‘hey would you like to come play for us?’” Peters said. “Didn’t even go on a visit and I said yes and here we are.”

Perhaps the lack of a visit was fitting, because South Carolina-Beaufort’s coaches didn’t see this kind of dominance coming either.

“You always hope out of one of your top players, you can find that consistency, but golf is a funny game where you can just have bad weeks,” said interim head coach Cory Cottrell. “But Dawson has played extremely consistent and high-level of golf.”

He’s been playing that way for the last year, on a streak of 15 straight top 15 finishes, which includes four tournament wins, most recently at USCB’s home tournament, the Oldfield Classic in Okatie, South Carolina.







“At my previous school, I won a couple of tournaments, but nothing like what I’m doing here,” Peters said.

“Through his great stretch of golf, even if he has a bad hole or two, he is able stay in there and fight all the way through the end of rounds,” Cottrell said.

The same perseverance that made his transfer to Beaufort possible and propelled him to so many high finishes might just land him on a professional tour next.

“It’s a different level, once you get from out of college to pro level,” Peters said. “If I’m going to pursue it, I’m going to do it all in.”

Whatever comes next, the junior college kid that sent dozens of emails looking for one believer now has everyone’s attention.