Top two ACC offenses look to new faces to keep humming

College Sports

by: PETE IACOBELLI

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Nov. 7, 2020, file photo, Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei looks for a receiver during the first quarter against Notre Dame in an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind. The Atlantic Coast Conference’s top offenses should be right back in the flow next season. There will just be some new faces at North Carolina and Clemson that will be piling up the yards. (Matt Cashore/Pool Photo via AP, File)

(AP) – The Atlantic Coast Conference’s top offensive juggernauts will have new faces football coordinators expect will keep them humming along.

North Carolina led the league with 537 yards a game while six-time league champion Clemson was next at 503 yards per game.

However, the Tar Heels lost their two 1,000-yard runners and their two top receivers from a year ago.

They still have quarterback Sam Howell, set to be the best at his position in the ACC now that Tigers’ QB Trevor Lawrence is gone.

Along with the reigning ACC player of the year, Clemson has lost the conference’s career leading rusher in Travis Etienne.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories