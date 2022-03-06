ROCK HILL, S.C. (WSAV) – Savannah State men’s basketball team continues to defy the odds and captured the SIAC Conference Championship, Saturday evening, by defeating Benedict College 76-62.

Savannah State took a 46-15 lead into halftime, and stellar defense would play a big part as Savannah State held the lead for 35:56 minutes of the game.

MBB | 1H | 10:55 | SSU – 20 BC – 6



Tigers on a tear.



Benedict hasn't scored in over five minutes.



👀#HailSSU | #HBCU | #SSU — Savannah State Athletics (@SavStateTigers) March 6, 2022

However, Savannah State would be out-scored by Benedict College in the second half, 47-30, but Benedict College could not overcome the huge deficit.

Savannah State shot the ball well from beyond the arc, making 38.9 percent of their threes. Meanwhile, Benedict College struggled shooting from deep, only making 11.1 percent of their threes.

Here’s the moment..



Hail SSU.



Hail The Champions. pic.twitter.com/kn26l9mHn8 — Savannah State Athletics (@SavStateTigers) March 6, 2022

While Savannah State’s men’s basketball team captured the conference championship, the women’s team came up short. Savannah State’s women’s basketball team also played Benedict College and fell in a heartbreaker 71-69.

However, Savannah State’s women’s team still has a strong chance to hear their name called by the Division II basketball selection committee on Sunday at 10 p.m. A selection would give the women’s team a chance to continue their season and pursue a national championship.