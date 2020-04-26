Three Eagles earn shots with NFL teams

(WSAV) – By the end of Saturday’s final roundt, two Georgia Southern Eagles were drafted and one Eagle earned a undrafted free agent contract with an NFL team.

The Chicago Bears scooped up cornerback Kindle Vildor in the fifth round and kicker Tyler Bass went to the Buffalo Bills 25 picks later in the sixth round.

Donald Rutledge Jr, a safety who spent one season in Statesboro after transferring from Savannah State as a graduate student, signed a free agent deal Saturday evening with the Indianapolis Colts.

Vildor, a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt selection, impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl leading up to the draft and became the second Georgia Southern Eagle taken by the Chicago Bears (Adrian Peterson, 2002).

Bass owns one of the most memorable kicks in Georgia Southern history — the game-winner over Eastern Michigan in the 2018 Camellia Bowl.