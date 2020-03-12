Sun Belt among conferences to scrap tournaments

NEW ORLEANS (WSAV) – The Sun Belt men’s and women’s basketball championships have been canceled, officials announced Thursday.

“After further discussion with the Presidents and Chancellors and Directors of Athletics and mounting concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Sun Belt Conference has decided to cancel the remaining games,” a statement from the conference said.

This, of course, means the men’s basketball team at Georgia Southern won’t be traveling to New Orleans this weekend.

The Eagles scored a dominating win Wednesday night against Georgia State.

The semifinals and finals of the tournaments were set to be played Saturday at the Smoothie King Center, where the NBA’s Pelicans play and the site of this year’s women’s Final Four.

Some of the most powerful conferences in college sports canceled their tournaments Thursday.

Within minutes of each other, the Atlantic Coast, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and Southeastern conferences announced that the remainder of their tournaments would not be played.

All were preparing to play games in large arenas across the country, but with few people in the buildings.