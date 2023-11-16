COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSAV) — The South Carolina Gamecocks are two wins from becoming bowl-eligible for the third straight season under Head Coach Shane Beamer.

This week, USC will host Kentucky – a team that has lost four of its last five outings after being ranked for two weeks earlier in the year. Then South Carolina plays their in-state rival Clemson on Thanksgiving weekend. But the Gamecocks’ focus is on beating a very physical Kentucky team.

Coach Shane Beamer says they don’t try to trick on defense, but they are very good at what they do on defense.

“The way they are able to run the football,” Beamer said, “big offensive line, accurate quarterback. He can make all the throws. Then a really talented group of receivers and tight ends that we have seen the last couple of years. Defensively, they know how teams try to attack {their scheme}. They are very well-coached and very disciplined. So, you have to beat them.”

The game between South Carolina and Kentucky kicks off at 7:30 p.m. in Columbia.