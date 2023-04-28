STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Savannah native Nolan Smith realized his dream of hearing his name called at the NFL draft. Today, the dream continues.

The Philadelphia Eagles held a joint introductory press conference for Nolan and his college teammate Jalen Carter.

Nolan was selected with the 30th overall pick. Although some draft experts had him going as high as number eight.

Here is Jalen on not being drafted as high as some experts thought.

“I’m blessed to be here at any point to have this opportunity,” Smith said. “I would say I got the best opportunity of all. I’m playing with three of my teammates and I just won back-to-back national championships with this one. I’m not worried about no number. I’m just happy that I’m here with my dogs.”

The Eagles’ rookie mini camp will be either May 5 through May 8 or May 12 through May 15.