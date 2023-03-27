SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — This time last year, the second-year head coach had not been formally introduced as the 27th head football coach in program history.

The announcement was still nine days away. This season, things are running much smoother.

Instead of installing schemes, the Tigers are building on the concepts they learned over the past 12 months including sophomore quarterback Jadon Adams.

“I think they are learning the plays that we are comfortable with and we are understanding what they actually want so we can have a good offense and good defense,” Adams said. “Mainly things that we might like in the spring. We just want to build on things. We want to tune in on your weaknesses. For me, I want to make sure I can throw and read the defenses precisely.”

The Tigers will practice Monday, Wednesday and Friday for the next three weeks. Their spring game will be on April 15 at Tiger Stadium at 9 a.m.